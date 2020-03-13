An event gathering New Castles of the world in Switzerland has been canceled in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Daniel Veuve, the municipal council representative for the event, the Newcastles of the World Alliance Conference was set to take place from April 21 to the 28 in Ville de Neuchâtel until it was canceled earlier this month.
“Considering the rapid development of COVID-19 throughout the world, in Europe and in Switzerland, the sometimes severe travel restrictions taken by various countries as well as following medical advice from our public health officials, it became clear that it was no longer possible for us to maintain our conference,” Veuve wrote in an email to attendees.
“It is therefore with great sadness that we have to announce this cancellation,” the email continued. “But circumstances, prudence and our responsibility towards our friends in the Alliance have forced us to do so.”
Newcastles of the World Alliance Conference is a conference held for cities and towns around the world named New Castle. Some examples include Shinshiro, Japan and Neuburg, Germany.
The event was open to any resident or organization from an New Castle who had an interest in visiting new places, making new friends and sharing about their community. The conference was going to host presentations and round-table discussions around the theme of “Smart City.” The theme would focus on collecting data in order to improve the lives of residents.
The City of New Castle was a founding member of Newcastles of the World, co-hosted the 2002 conference with New Castle, Indiana.
