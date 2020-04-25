The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Evangel Community Church, located at 1530 Harlansburg Rd.
All blood types are needed, especially types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, visit the Red Cross’ website at redcrossblood.org or text “blood” to (724) 686-1212 and someone will get back to you. More information can also be found at the Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.