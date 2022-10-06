Eric Ryan Corporation has a new corporate owner.
Renodis, a telecom management firm based on St. Paul, Minnesota, announced its acquisition of the Ellwood City-based company on Sept. 23.
ERC is a utility and telecommunications management solutions provider.
In a release, Renodis said ERC CEO Keith Venezie and its employees will continue to serve its clients as a subsidiary of Renodis, operating as ERC, a Renodis Company.
“I am delighted by the synergy between ERC and Renodis. Our missions and company values are very similar — to ensure our clients have access to the industry’s best outcomes and lower cost," Venezie said. "We look forward to the positive impacts of our team joining Renodis and the new added value we can provide to our clients.”
Added Renodis CEO and owner Craig Beason: “We are excited to welcome the ERC team and its clients to our company. Keith and his leadership team have built a tremendous customer experience for businesses under their utility and telecommunications expense management services. This will add value to our clients and provide new offerings to help them reduce costs and increase resiliency.”
