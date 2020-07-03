Call it New Castle’s East Side cathedral.
With its soaring, arched ceiling, glowing stained glass windows, booming pipe organ and seating for 800, Epworth United Methodist Church certainly could be called cathedral-like.
The beauty of the building, though, is no longer available for public appreciation. Epworth, located on the triangle between Butler Avenue and East Washington Street, on Wednesday became the fourth county United Methodist Church to close its doors in just over a year.
The congregation is merging with First, Croton and Kings Chapel -- which closed Sunday — churches to form the Grace United Methodist Ministry, which will have worship sites on Decker Drive and Croton Avenue.
Still, the Rev. Lisa Grant — one of several former Epworth pastors who joined present and past congregation members in a deconsecration service Wednesday evening — reminded her listeners that the awe-inspiring presence of Epworth United Methodist Church extends beyond the elegance of its sanctuary.
“You’ll change the name, and it’s just a building, magnificent in beauty,” Grant said. “But even more magnificent is the beauty of God’s grace that goes with you.”
Grant’s comments were just part of a time of recollections and encouragements for a congregation that traces its roots back to 1874 when members of New Castle’s First United Methodist Church broke off to start an East Side church first located on Pearson Street.
Retired businessman and former Lawrence County Commissioner Bob Del Signore shared that he’d been baptized in the church in 1938 and has continued to worship there for 82 years.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes,” he said. “I can remember when they had to put chairs up the aisle because there weren’t enough seats in the pews, in the ‘40s, ‘50s.
“Back then, there weren’t a lot of cars. On a Sunday morning, you would see people streaming down Washington Street, Butler Avenue, coming up from downtown, walking. Even Ray Street, where we lived, people walked all the way across to Butler Avenue and walked to church.”
When cars became more plentiful, he added, the church purchased a couple of neighboring houses and razed them to create parking spaces.
By comparison, Joanne Kalacinski is a relative newcomer, having come to Epworth just 7 ½ years ago. She recalled the warm welcome she received upon first arriving, and the camaraderie and sense of belonging she discovered as part of the United Methodist Women.
At one point, she began bringing her great-granddaughter Aurora with her, and sending her to Sunday school. However, as children either grew older or moved away, Aurora eventually was the only one left in her class.
“But the women in this church kept it going -- for just one child,” Kalacinski said. “And they didn’t just babysit. They taught her songs, stories. They did all this work for one little girl. She learned acceptance here. She learned love here.”
Marti Watson Steiner, daughter of former Epworth pastor the Rev. Marvin Watson, told of the opportunity she was afforded as a teenager.
“I have such fond memories of the time spent able to practice on this organ,” she said, referring to the three-keyboard, five-division Wick Organ on the chancel. “This church gave me a chance to be an organist as a high school student. I was able to play that music, and other people were blessed by what you allowed me to be here.”
The daughter of former pastor the Rev. Rex Wasser also was part of the journey back into the church’s past. Wasser said she continues to be in touch through Facebook with many of her peers who were part of the youth program during his ministry.
“I just want you all to know that you made an impact on those lives,” Wasser said. “The fact that we were here, and there was a place where they could come and just have fun and know that somebody cared about them -- we made an impact; we made a difference in people’s lives.”
The congregation was encouraged to continue doing the same as part of Grace United Methodist Ministry.
“You have been anointed by the Holy Spirit in this place,” said the Rev. Deborah Ackley Killian who, along with her husband the Rev, Earl Killian, served Epworth years ago. “My challenge and my charge to you is you take the presence of God with you when you leave this place and you empower the new congregation that is formed, knowing that you have left your imprint here and in the body of Christ in this place.”
Another former pastor, the Rev. Thomas Scott, expressed a similar sentiment.
“We are all part of the body of Christ, and the body of Christ inhabits many buildings,” he said. “Being in this building on Sunday morning is not what makes you a church. You are the church; this is a building. Wherever you attend, you’re a part of the church, you’re a part of the body of Christ.”
He referenced a video on his home computer that shows the Epworth congregation of 1931 walking from the Pearson Street church it was leaving behind to its new home on the Sunday morning that the building was consecrated.
“Epworth has been in many places,” he said, “and will continue to be in many places as it becomes part of a new family of faith.”
The Rev. Eric Park, superintendent of the Butler District of the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church, added that “a palpable sense of legacy” exists within the walls of Epworth, and he noted that it involves more than just celebrating the past.
“Legacy, if it’s understood rightly, connects with two directions,” he said. “It connects with the direction of the past, and much of what we’re doing tonight is recalling the past, and that’s important because your past is glorious. It tells part of the story of what God has done through the ministry of this church.
“But don’t forget that legacy also connects to another direction. Legacy also connects to the future, because legacy ultimately is something that’s lived out. I’m talking about the lived-out legacy that finds expression in the Christ-honoring lives that you continue to live. And as you continue to live those Christ-honoring lives, lives that have been impacted by this church’s ministry, the legacy of Epworth United Methodist Church finds new and vibrant expression in New Castle and beyond.”
