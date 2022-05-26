There are dozens of ways to keep 700 children occupied at one time.
Teachers and administrators at George Washington Intermediate School found that magic formula when they combined the annual school dance with a daytime carnival Thursday during school hours.
The students teemed with enthusiasm as they went from activity to activity and were awarded with prizes, candy and lunch during various activities and competitions.
There was a candy and card station where the children could fill bags with sweets. Some children practiced hula hoops, some played with a block game while others tested their skill of walking under a rope to do the limbo.
Face painting was going on in the auditorium, and upstairs in the gymnasium, energetic students were dancing to high-energy songs such as the "Chicken Dance" and "YMCA."
There were relay races, an obstacle course, bubble blowing and a four square ball game.
The activities were overseen by Pat Cain, dean of students, and David Antuono, the school principal.
While the school traditionally holds a dance for the students, this was the first time the dance was merged with an indoor and outdoor carnival with different stations, Cain explained. The children were being served a picnic-style lunch.
“It's part of the CANES (after-school) program,” Antuono said. He complimented the teachers for bringing the program together and making it work.
“It's a fun day for them, and they worked hard for it,” he said.
“We worked to make sure the kids had an opportunity to do everything,” explained DiNia DiGennaro, a fifth grade teacher who helped to organize the event.
She recruited more than 60 high school kids of various ages in the high school's service learning program to volunteer their time to help oversee the stations.
Each of the nine groups also had a teacher leader, she explained.
She and school secretary Leanne Cangey expressed the school's gratitude to the people and businesses who generously donated toward the event.
They are: Pizza Man's Pizza, Dollar General on Butler Avenue, Ed Isabella (State Farm Insurance), McDonald's on Wilmington Road, Giant Eagle in Neshannock Township, Dunkin' Donuts corporate office, Save-A-Lot on Butler Avenue, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, The Cedars Restaurant, Pagley Pasta, Lindy's Lunch and disc jockey Frankie DiGennaro.
