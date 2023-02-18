The Norfolk Southern train derailment could have happened in Enon Valley.
The train, traveling from the midwest to its rail yard in Beaver County, was to run through the Lawrence County borough shortly after exiting East Palestine, Ohio, along the Pennsylvania border.
“In five minutes, it would have derailed in Enon Valley,” said Bret Petrich, the borough’s council vice president and emergency management coordinator. “If that happened in the borough, we would have had fatalities.”
There were no fatalities in the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine. In Enon Valley, which has a population of just over 300, there are residents who live around 20 feet from the train tracks in Enon Valley — meaning a derailment would almost certainly mean cars would have crashed into homes.
“It would be 20 times worse if it hit Enon Valley,” Petrich said.
The train was carrying toxic chemicals, like vinyl chloride, with a controlled burn executed on Feb. 6. While federal, state and county officials have reported no threats to the drinking water, Petrich said borough residents are frustrated with a lack of information.
“The whole situation, I feel information isn’t being put out,” Petrich said. “It’s being hush-hush. It’s frustrating everybody.”
Added Petrich: “Enon Valley, I feel we’re so far south in the county that we’re forgotten about.”
State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reported Friday that his department has received no reports of livestock, poultry or other domestic animal health symptoms that could be attributed to air contaminants since the incident, while Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office said the state Department of Environmental Protection Agency will conduct independent water testing.
Petrich said whenever the chemicals burned Feb. 6, the resulting dark cloud from the burn went through Enon Valley, located less than five miles east of East Palestine.
“It was like the apocalypse,” Petrich said.
Borough resident Frankie McPherson said she felt Enon Valley should been included in the evacuation area whenever the chemicals were burned. Those within a one-mile radius were asked to evacuate for a few days, but that did not include communities like Darlington Township in Beaver County or Enon Valley.
“Enon Valley should have been evacuated. My concern is both my in-laws have breathing issues already, so now they fear going outside to get into a car,” McPherson said.
Roman Kozak, the chair of the Republican Committee of Beaver County, said he knows people in Darlington and Enon Valley who reportedly got physical symptoms, as well as soot on their land, cars and houses.
“To many, this has been an ‘Ohio problem,’ but a border line on a map doesn’t stop this from directly affecting the communities just a few miles away,” Kozak said on Facebook.
Petrich said he hasn’t received any formal complaints from residents regarding any physical health concerns, though online there are some residents who have complained about medical issues they are having.
Petrich said the residents right now have three primary concerns: How does this impact the water, soil and borough long-term?
Petrich said he attended the town hall meeting Wednesday in East Palestine, and he is hopeful any chemicals didn’t flow into any waterways to Enon Valley.
He himself has been in contact with county and federal officials regarding safety concerns.
Still, he notes that for a lot of residents, a lack of full transparency has made them not willing to trust the government and especially Norfolk Southern, which had another train derailment this week in Michigan.
“I do not feel safe. It doesn’t seem safe to live here anymore,” said resident Hilary Flint. “There are so many ways these environment disasters will affect real life people.”
Flint wonders how East Palestine businesses will recover from the time lost during the evacuation, how farmers will sell food grown near the site and if people will want to buy a home near the derailment site.
Flint, who has chronic illnesses, has experienced immediate medical reactions — including pressure in her neck and eyes and that shower water has flared up pre-existing skin conditions.
“Long-term, I don’t know where I will be living. I can’t trust the water in my home,” Flint said, adding she doesn’t believe government reports that the air and water are safe.
Flint’s family owns Mines and Meadows ATV and RV Resort in Wampum, as well as leased farmland.
“People are not going to farm on our land, and people are not going to want to buy crops grown on our land,” Flint said.
Flint said her family, the Svihra family, is working on an ongoing food drive initiative, where food can be collected, and later distributed once-a-week to anybody in the area who feels effected from the derailment.
“We are told everything is safe. Nobody is believing that,” Residents feel unsafe,” Flint said. “Since the train wreck, I haven’t been able to sleep at my home.”
Peggy Clark, the emergency management officer for nearby Little Beaver Township, said she has hasn’t received any complaints or concerns from either residents or the township supervisors.
She said the county public safety director, Chad Strobel, reached out to every municipal emergency contact with strategies and advice from the state.
For Petrich, this incident has only reinforced fears about the railroad tracks in Enon Valley and when trains speed through.
