Cheri Gray has been attending Enon Valley Church of Christ for 52 years, making her the longest active member.
She said even though current Sunday services only average 10 to 14 people, she said she and her husband Terry will never attend another church while they are on this Earth.
“We felt God brought us here for a reason,” Gray said. “We are here for the duration. Until he calls me home, I’ll never leave.”
Enon Valley Church of Christ, also known as Enon Christian Church, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
For Pastor Joshua Long, this anniversary is extra special to him thanks to his personal connection to the church.
When he was 17, he attended Deep Valley Christian Camp through the church. The trip changed his faith and fully awakened his love for God.
Long said not only was the camp itself better than he could have expected, but said on the way to the camp, he and his friend saved somebody’s life in New Castle from a burning building as they drove by, a story he said nobody believed.
A month later, at 18, he was fully baptized at the church. Long and his family moved back to the Enon Valley area three or four years ago, and he is now working to become the full-time pastor at the church.
“It literally all started here,” Long said. “It’s surreal. It’s very rewarding to be able to come here where I was baptized.”
Terry Gray said years ago, the church was booming, with every seat in the pews filled and lines of a standing-room crowd along the back and sides of the church.
He said he remembers the youth-focused messages of the past preachers, the church having its own softball team and the church’s famous youth singing group, the New Life Singers, which performed all over the Mohawk School District area and the former Northwestern School District area, which is now Blackhawk.
Cheri Gray said she was a member of the New Life Singers, with Terry admitting a big reason he came to the church back then was to see her and the rest of the group. He later joined the group.
The two of them were high school sweethearts but were separated for over 20 years, as he went to serve in the U.S. Navy.
When he returned to the area, the two of them reconnected and married.
“We fell back in love,” Terry Gray said.
Long said he and his wife Amanda and two children Joshua Jr. and Lily attend the church, with his son collecting the offerings every week and his daughter singing the last part of hymns at three years old.
She said everyone at the church, over the years, views each other as family, as she remembers going on prayer walks, Bible studies at different houses, hot dog roasts in the parking lot, movie nights at the church for the community, Fifth Sunday Rallies with different churches and “Old fashioned nights,” where people would dress in old styles of clothes and accessories.
She said Long was best friends with her son and would go to church together growing up.
The Grays noted that as an old, often traditional church, it took a while for standard amenities to become a part of the church, as, when she was growing up she remembers people being baptized in a cow trough, and before that, the creeks by the church.
The church also used to not have electricity or plumbing, as the church was lit with candles and an outside outhouse was used, which is still standing behind the church.
The pews in the church are the original pews, minus some upgrades.
Still, the trio said they wouldn’t trade their experiences with the church for granted, stating, minus the initial lockdown period during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has always been open and will continue to remain open no matter what.
“We’re showing that you don’t have to fill every pew to stay open,” she said.
