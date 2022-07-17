A woman in a princess costume rides a horse in the parade July 16.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
The Enon Valley Community Historical Society building during the Enon Valley Community Day.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Xander Zeh and Lena Zeh pose at the Enon Valley Community Day.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
A young girl smiles as she rides a horse in the parade July 16.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
A dog rides in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day Parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
Three boys ride in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
A Lawrence County Dairy Promotion princess smiles as she passes out candy during the Enon Valley Community Day parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
The 45th annual Enon Valley Community Day and Bluegrass Festival brought out crowds on Saturday for a breakfast, parade, vendors, music, historical displays and children’s activities. A fireworks show concluded the night.
Story continues below video
1 of 18
9W9A7456.jpg
Commissioner Dan Vogler throws candy to children at the parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-16.jpg
The Enon Valley Community Historical Society building during the Enon Valley Community Day.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-15.jpg
Xander Zeh and Lena Zeh pose at the Enon Valley Community Day.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-14.jpg
A young girl smiles as she rides a horse in the parade July 16.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-12.jpg
A woman in a cow costume rides a horse in the parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-13.jpg
A woman in a princess costume rides a horse in the parade July 16.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-11.jpg
A dog rides in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day Parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-9.jpg
Three boys ride in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-10.jpg
A boy rides in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day Parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-8.jpg
A couple laughs as the man catches a frisbee from a parade float July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-6.jpg
A young boy waves as he rides his quad in the Enon Valley Community Day parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-7.jpg
A young girl checks out her candy as the other children watch the parade for Enon Valley Community Day July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-5.jpg
A Lawrence County Dairy Promotion princess smiles as she passes out candy during the Enon Valley Community Day parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-5-2.jpg
A Lawerence County Dairy Promotion princess smiles as she passes out candy during the Enon Valley Community Day Parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-3.jpg
A local man smiles at those lining the street as he drives his tractor in the Enon Valley Community Day parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-1.jpg
A couple watches the Enon Valley Community Day parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Bel
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-4.jpg
Xander Zeh and Lena Zeh hurry to pick up candy thrown to them by participants in the Enon Valley Community Day parade. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-2.jpg
A boy waves as he and several other residents kick off the parade for Enon Valley Community Day July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
More like this...
Enon Valley Community Day
1 of 18
9W9A7456.jpg
Commissioner Dan Vogler throws candy to children at the parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-16.jpg
The Enon Valley Community Historical Society building during the Enon Valley Community Day.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-15.jpg
Xander Zeh and Lena Zeh pose at the Enon Valley Community Day.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-14.jpg
A young girl smiles as she rides a horse in the parade July 16.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-12.jpg
A woman in a cow costume rides a horse in the parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-13.jpg
A woman in a princess costume rides a horse in the parade July 16.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-11.jpg
A dog rides in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day Parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-9.jpg
Three boys ride in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-10.jpg
A boy rides in a Darlington Township firetruck in the Enon Valley Community Day Parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-8.jpg
A couple laughs as the man catches a frisbee from a parade float July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-6.jpg
A young boy waves as he rides his quad in the Enon Valley Community Day parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-7.jpg
A young girl checks out her candy as the other children watch the parade for Enon Valley Community Day July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-5.jpg
A Lawrence County Dairy Promotion princess smiles as she passes out candy during the Enon Valley Community Day parade.
GRACE BEAL | NEWS
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-5-2.jpg
A Lawerence County Dairy Promotion princess smiles as she passes out candy during the Enon Valley Community Day Parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-3.jpg
A local man smiles at those lining the street as he drives his tractor in the Enon Valley Community Day parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-1.jpg
A couple watches the Enon Valley Community Day parade July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Bel
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-4.jpg
Xander Zeh and Lena Zeh hurry to pick up candy thrown to them by participants in the Enon Valley Community Day parade. GRACE BEAL | News
Grace Beal
gpb.EnonValleyCommunityDay.-2.jpg
A boy waves as he and several other residents kick off the parade for Enon Valley Community Day July 16. GRACE BEAL | News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.