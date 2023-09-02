“It’s nice to be a part of something that has lasted for so long.”
That was how Kelly Stear described being part of the rich and storied history of Enon Presbyterian Church which celebrated its 150th anniversary in July.
Stear, who has been with the Enon Valley church for 37 years, said her favorite memories of the church are with other long-time members.
“This church means a lot to me,” Stear said.
Stear said she is fondest of her memories teaching and working with children at the church. She was mentored as a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher by Janet Lawrence, who has been attending the church for 68 years.
“Vacation Bible school, one of my favorite times of the year,” Stear said.
Karen Pietsch, who has been a member for 52 years, said while there are many past memories she holds fondly, her favorite activity with the church was the former apple butter fundraiser.
She said the three-day fundraiser for making and selling apple butter lasted from 1946 to 2004.
The idea came from some church family members during World War II making and selling their own apple butter.
Pietsch said during the fundraiser’s peak, the church would make 60 gallons of apple butter, through 14 kettles, meaning 120 gallons of applesauce was produced.
She said work would start between 5:30 to 6 a.m., and last all day, with different people coming in for extra shifts to stir.
“We’d never stopped stirring, never. Everybody would be out in the parking lot, rain or shine, or snow, or yellow jackets, and stir away,” Pietsch said.
Pietsch said members from the community, not just church members, would help with the stirring, stating that many in the Enon Valley community and beyond have fond memories of helping with the fundraiser.
She said the reason the fundraiser ended was due to there not being other people to volunteer.
Although the fundraiser has been silent for nearly 20 years, she said she still gets asked if the fundraiser will ever come back.
Stear remembers the church choir, noting there isn’t a choir anyone due to the church’s current membership size.
Pietsch remembers the church’s annual basement sale, which had its 50th and final year in 2022.
During its last year, the items for sale not only filled the basement but all throughout the inside of the church, in its garage and in outside tents.
She also remembers from 2008 to 2018 the free community dinners once a month that averaged between 150 to 160 people a dinner. She said the dinners returning depend on the church membership and volunteers.
Kathy Kerfoot, who has been a member for 44 years, remembers camping in members’ yards or inside the church during youth group and having the youth group take different trips, such as to New York City.
“We’ve done a lot of things for our youth over the years,” Kerfoot said. “There was always something to do.”
The members remember trips to the Tribulation House in Beaver County, the arts and crafts for children and celebrations throughout the year.
Lawrence has been teaching Sunday school at the church for 65 years.
She remembers attending Bible School at the church when she was little. She said growing up, if her family’s car broke down, she and her family would walk a few miles to attend church.
“We loved to come so much we’d be willing to walk,” Lawrence said.
Stear, Pietsch and Kerfoot said the church feels like a family and said it will always feel like a place that will be open and accepting to anyone.
Stear said she hopes she can help plan the groundwork now for the church to continue to stand and hopes it will stand for its 175th anniversary.
It was noted that Pietsch helped plan the events for both the 125th and 150th anniversaries of the church.
