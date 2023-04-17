Spanish-speaking families of students learning English in the New Castle Area School District were treated to a night at the movies this week, accompanied by administrators teachers and staff members.
The event took place at Gold Star Theaters at Westgate Plaza for parents, students and younger siblings for the benefit of Spanish-speaking families and students in the district’s English Language Learning program. About 250 parents and children and 50 district staff members attended the event as part of the Kidsburgh’s Parents as Allies” initiative.
Kidsburgh is a foundation dedicated to transforming and improving the education system by strengthening family-school-community engagement. For the past three years, Kidsburgh has provided the school with funding opportunities and workshops to learn, plan and design opportunities to enable families in the district to participate in and to build relationships with the district.
The district’s Parents as Allies team hosted the event featuring the “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which was played in English with Spanish subtitles. In addition to admission to the movie, everyone received free popcorn, drinks and a Super Mario Brothers book.
Get This Party Started & Events of Hermitage provided a balloon display.
Parents As Allies team members Courtney Bauder and Leah Shipman coordinated the event with John Mozzocio, director of pupil services, and district assistant to the superintendent Tabitha Marino, both of whom hold doctorate degrees.
The movie night allowed families to meet teachers, administrators, interpreters and other staff who work in the district, Marino said, noting, “Becoming familiar with those who work in the school helps build a foundation for trusting relationships to work together.”
Marino has been working with Kidsburgh for 3 years.
“This was a great event to encourage, support, and celebrate positive relationships between our families and our schools,” she said. “We’re looking forward to continuing our family-school-community collaboration.”
The New Castle district will be planning more programs in the future to work together with the families, Marino said.
