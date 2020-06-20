Engineer credits his dad for career path

(Editor's note: Brian Chirozzi, a son of Chuck and Lucille Chirozzi, is an electrical engineer at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, which provides cradle-to-grave support for its technical products over an enormous range of scientific areas related to surface and undersea platforms. His father, a retired engineer, has worked for WYTV in Youngstown and Westminster College. The following article appeared in an NSWCCD base publication and is reprinted here with permission.)
Brian Chirozzi, an electrical engineer in the Seakeeping Testing Branch (Code 852) at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, developed an admiration for cars and mechanical projects early in life through his father’s influence.
Raised in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Chirozzi often accompanied his father to provide a helping hand with various electrical and sound-system installation jobs. Together, they would run cabling, hang speakers, terminate connections and install rack-mounted system electronics in high school gyms, stadiums, churches, funeral homes and other facilities.
“I learned almost everything I know from my father,” Chirozzi said. “Working with him through my younger years, all throughout high schools and even in the summers while I was in college — that’s where I learned a lot of my electrical hands-on theory and application. My love for cars and pursuing this trade has also come from him.”
As college approached, Chirozzi knew he wanted to study engineering. He entered the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania as an electrical engineering major, hoping to eventually work for one of the big three automotive companies: General Motors, Ford or Chrysler.
After graduating with his Bachelor of Science in December 1995, he began working some part-time jobs and scored an interview with General Motors Truck and Bus Division. When his best friend mentioned that a Navy lab in West Bethesda, Maryland, was hiring, Chirozzi forwarded his resume to Carderock, and in July 1996, he joined the command as an electrical engineer with the then-Full-Scale Trials Branch (Code 5200).
Having now worked at Carderock for the past 23 years, Chirozzi said his job experience has taught him just as much as his college education, if not more.
“When I look back at college, they teach the necessary book work, but not so much the application,” Chirozzi said. “One thing I have learned here at Carderock is that every day is different — it may not be what you went to school for, or you may not apply 90 percent of what you learned in college, but the experience you pick up here really helps you learn your discipline well.
He also believes younger engineers should take advantage of the knowledge available from the senior engineers and technicians. According to Chirozzi, the best form of learning is listening and asking questions. In his experience, he said, Carderock is a great blend of newer and older engineering practice, and there is a lot of knowledge that can be absorbed.
Chirozzi has supported numerous assignments with the Seakeeping Testing Branch, regularly assisting with electronics, instrumentation and calibrations. Currently, he is working on the DDG-1000 full-scale testing, which recently included a road trip to San Diego to conduct a calm-water trial. In the near future, Chirozzi expects to assist rough water trials for the same subject vessel.
Another project he is supporting is the FFG(X) resistance and powering test, scheduled for June in the David Taylor Model Basin. Once the model is ready for maneuvering tests, Chirozzi and his co-workers will relocated to Triadelphia Reservoir in Brookville, Maryland.
“I normally work two or three projects at once, depending on the workload,” he said. "For the FFG(X) test, I will help prepare all the instrumentation, calibration and transducers and setup on the low carriage prior to the test execution.
“Our branch also has the Ship-to-Shore Connecter testing coming up, which will be a team effort with Carderock’s Performance Evaluation Branch (Code 653) and Panama City Division.
Through his work, Chirozzi has been able to travel to many places across the United States as well.
“If I worked somewhere else, I would never have seen the things I’ve seen working here,” Chirozzi said. “I am proud of all the jobs and missions we complete successfully — and I’ve had some unique trips that I will never forget while working TDY in California, Hawaii and Australia.”
At Carderock, Chirozzi has appreciated the flexibility to work on projects outside of his department. In the past, he has worked with fellow employees in the Platform Integrity Department (Code 60) and the Ships Signature Department (Code 70).
“I have learned something new from everyone I have worked with,” he said. “They are smart people, each one of them — I enjoy being able to go to the different groups, different buildings and being able to integrate our skills and expertise together.”
When Chirozzi is not working, he is likely tweaking something on one of his cars. As a car enthusiast, he has a passion for attending auto shows in Maryland and Virginia. He is also a fan of NASCAR racing and has spectated several races in the past, one of them being the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He also likes going to amusement parks.
“I like going to Six Flags, Kings Dominion, King’s Island and all those other parks,” he said. “You figure if you’re in engineering, you have to test the rollercoasters — they’re one big physics experiment.”
Today, Chirozzi remains thankful for all the lessons he learned from his father and said he feels proud tackling home projects, rarely needing assistance from a specialist for any electrical or mechanical work.
