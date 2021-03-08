Pennsylvania could end the practice of jailing people simply because they can’t come up with cash bail under legislation announced by a state Senator from Philadelphia.
How much traction the measure will get in the General Assembly, where the Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, isn’t clear. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said he considers bail reform a priority this year.
Proponents say the use of cash bail is ineffective and unfair to poor defendants who end up sitting behind bars awaiting trial while more well-off people accused of the same or worse crimes are allowed to remain free while their cases go through the courts.
Illinois Gov. Jerry Pritzker last month signed into law a plan to eliminate cash bail in that state. California and New Jersey have previously moved to greatly reduce the use of cash bail.
Under the new system, Illinois judges will be presented with evidence to determine what kind of risk releasing a defendant poses to the community and whether the defendant can be counted on to return to court. A judge will then determine if the person should be held in detention until trial.
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said it’s time for Pennsylvania to enact similar reforms here.
“If you are rich enough, you can commit any crimes and still walk around” while awaiting trial, Street said. On the other hand, poor defendants find themselves behind bars for petty crimes, in some cases, because the district judge may not appreciate how poor the defendant is, he said.
“It has more to do with your ability to pay rather than the safety of the public,” he said.
Street pointed to a Lehigh County case in which Joseph Curry spent 88 days behind bars on a shoplifting charge because he couldn’t come up with $20,000 in bail, Curry turned himself in after learning he’d been accused of stealing $130 in merchandise from a Walmart.
He eventually pleaded no contest to the charge, but insisting he was innocent, he sued, alleging malicious prosecution and false arrest.
Curry lost the lawsuit but in a 2016 opinion, a panel of U.S. Third Circuit Court judges made it clear that his case illustrates the problems with the way cash bail is being to jail people in Pennsylvania.
“The broader context of this matter is disturbing, as it shines a light on what has become a threat to equal justice under the law. That is, the problem of individuals posing little flight or public safety risk, who are detained in jail because they cannot afford the bail set for criminal charges that are often minor in nature,” the judges wrote.
Gov. Tom Wolf has called for reforming the way bail is implemented in Pennsylvania, saying, “Our cash bail system is costly, unfair and doesn’t work.”
District judges contacted for this story said that they take seriously their obligations to follow the state’s rules in determining what’s appropriate for bail.
Union County District Judge Jeff Mensch said that doesn’t think the state should eliminate cash bail as an option. Mensch said that while the individual’s financial situation is a factor that’s considered, there are other factors that might outweigh it.
He inquires about things like whether the accused has family in the area, how long they’ve lived in the area, whether they’ve followed bail conditions following earlier arrests or whether they’ve followed the rules set by their probation officer.
“If you apply it uniformly and equally for everyone, you should be OK,” Mensch said.
He added that bail is set during the initial arraignment when the individual is arrested, but there are opportunities for the accused’s attorney to seek bail modification if there’s a suggestion that the bail was inappropriate.
Northumberland County District Judge Michael Diehl said that district judges “must hold ourselves accountable” for ensuring that the rules for setting bail are followed fairly.
“Bail is not designed to be punitive, but rather to ensure the defendant appears for his or her hearings and complies with the conditions set, as well as to ensure the safety of the community,” Diehl said.
But the governor maintains that there’s too much disparity in the way bail is set.
In budget documents, the governor’s office noted that research has shown that people who spend less time in jail before trial are less likely to commit new crimes.
In addition, state research has shown that there are wide disparities in the amount of bail demanded from district judges across the state. Bail amounts for misdemeanors and felonies can be 10 times higher in some counties compared to others, ranging from a low of $1,000 to a high of $10,000 for misdemeanors, and $5,000 to $50,000 for felonies, according to estimates included in Wolf’s budget proposal.
The amount of monetary bail is higher for Black individuals than for white individuals, according to the analysis included with the governor’s budget. Fewer than half of those with monetary bail are able to post it, according to information included in the governor’s budget.
Greg Rowe, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association said that the state’s prosecutors recognize there are flaws in the way bail is often handled.
“Prosecutors recognize that the current bail system is imperfect, and improvements should be made to the system to ensure consistency, predictability and better outcomes,” he said.
“Any meaningful change to bail should provide for robust pre-trial services, such as treatment for mental health and/or substance use disorder, in order to help reduce the likelihood of dangerousness or re-offense,” Rowe added.
Street said he thinks that the legislation should enjoy bipartisan support but similar legislation was introduced by former state Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery County, in 2019 and the bill never moved out of the Judiciary Committee.
