BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG ROAD
HARRISBURG — Unless an extension agreement is reached in Washington, this will be the last week that unemployed workers in Pennsylvania get an extra $600 a week in jobless benefits under a federal stimulus-funded program that’s provided $13.3 billion in help since April.
State Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said that Pennsylvania officials would like the federal government to extend the unemployment benefits, but if that doesn’t happen, they are pointing people to social safety net programs to help them find help.
“We know it’s going to be difficult,” he said. “We know there is a lot of talk about extending it, but whether that happens or not is out of our hands. That’s why we’re talking about other resources.”
With the end of the stimulus-funded additional benefit, jobless people who are eligible will continue to receive benefits provided under the traditional state program. The state unemployment program provides a maximum benefit of $572 a week.
Since March 15, nearly 3 million people have applied for regular UC and the new federal program created to complement the state program.
Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump have been negotiating a potential new round of stimulus that could include some kind of extension of the additional federally-funded weekly benefit, Susan Dickinson director of the state Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy said how much the next round of stimulus changes the unemployment benefit will dictate how quickly the state can resume providing those benefits.
“The trickier part is if there is a change” to the benefit or the way the state is expected to calculate it, she said.
People who have lost their jobs and have benefited from the the $600 a week stimulus-funded unemployment benefit may be eligible for programs look food stamps and CHIP, the state’s Temporary Aid for Needy Families program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and utility bill assistance, according to information provided by the Department of Human Services.
The state has also rolled out a temporary Emergency Assistance Program, or EAP, provides a one-time cash benefit to families who have experienced a significant income reduction or complete job loss due to COVID-19. This program is open to families with a child under age 18 or a woman who is currently pregnant, according to information provided by Human Services.
Eligible families will receive a one-time payment based on household size. A family of three would get an average one-time payment of $806.
While the federal assistance may be coming to an end, the state Department of Labor and Industry expects that the state could seen an uptick in unemployment claims as businesses shut down as the state tries to limit the resurgence of coronavirus, Dickinson said.
Dickinson said the Unemployment Compensation website has information on how to reopen an unemployment claim to help explain the process for people who were called back to work only to discover that their hours are being cut or they’re being laid off again.
The process isn’t much different from filing their original claim but once the reopened claim is approved, the individual shouldn’t expect to receive much of the documentation that they got the first time they sought unemployment, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.