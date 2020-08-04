The Emergency Medical Services Lawrence County Council and the Community College of Allegheny County are offering an Emergency Medical Technician training program.
The course will begin Aug. 26 and last through Jan. 13, with classes scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, 750 Phelps Way, New Castle.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will test students who complete the course.
More information about the class and textbooks is available by calling the EMS Lawrence County Council office at (724) 202-7105.
