A five-month emergency medical technician program will begin Oct. 13 at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
The program, which is sponsored by the EMS Lawrence County Council and the Community College of Allegheny County, will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through March 28. Textbooks are included with tuition.
Upon completion of the class, students will be tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Career and Technical Center is located 750 Phelps Way.
For additional information, call the EMS Lawrence County Council at (724) 202-7105.
