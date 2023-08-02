EMT classes will be held in New Castle.
The EMT Lawrence County Council and the Community College of Allegheny County will present the Emergency Medical Technician program that will be held at the Lawrence County Career & Technical Center at 750 Phelps Way in the city.
The EMT class meets Monday and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. starting Sept. 18 and ending Feb. 28. Upon completion, students will be tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Additional information on the class and textbooks can be obtained by calling the EMS Lawrence County Council Office at (724) 202-7105
