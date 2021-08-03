Emergency medical technician (EMT) classes will be held in New Castle beginning in August and continuing biweekly through February.
The classes are put on by EMS Lawrence County Council and the Community College of Allegheny County. The classes begin Monday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. and continue on Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 9, 2022.
Additional information on the classes and textbooks can be found by (724) 202-7105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.