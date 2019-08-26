The EMS Lawrence County Council and the Community College of Allegheny County will present an emergency medical technician program at the Lawrence County Career abd Technical Center, 750 Phelps Way.
The EMT class meets from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting Sept. 16 and ending March 4. Upon completion, students will be tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Additional information on the class and textbooks can be obtained by calling the EMS Lawrence County Council office at (724) 202-7105.
