(First of two parts)
Does anyone want to buy a vacant house in Neshannock Township for a fair price?
The Lawrence County commissioners have one for sale in a commercial zone at 3309 Wilmington Road.
The county has poured more than $410,500 into a 60-year-old one-story blond brick ranch house purchased by the previous board of commissioners, who intended to relocate the court there for Magisterial District 53-3-04.
But after the former board of commissioners have sank more than $100,000 into architecture and engineering costs to architect Dan Franus of Ellwood City, the existing board of commissioners, with input from a past and current district judge, have deemed that the house’s layout, the proposed design and cost to remodel it make it a bad choice for a district court. The court district includes the townships of Neshannock, Hickory, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Shenango, Scott, Washington and Wilmington, and the boroughs of South New Castle, New Wilmington and Volant. It also handle some state police cases.
The amount the county has spent so far includes monthly electrical and gas service to the house to keep it from falling to ruin. It does not include the rent that the county is paying for the court’s existing location, or architectural fees incurred for an earlier plan to remodel another section of the Allshouse Plaza, where the existing court is located.
The house on Wilmington Road, purchased in January 2018, has been empty for about seven years. All three of the former commissioners — Steve Craig, Dan Vogler and Bob Del Signore, now deceased — publicly approved that purchase agreement on Oct. 31, 2017.
Recently the Neshannock police on Sept. 19 arrested a man and woman who reportedly had broken into the house and were sleeping inside. The couple reportedly told police they were homeless and had been staying in there for about three weeks, township police chief John Rand said. The couple was jailed and faced multiple charges after the police discovered that copper pipe had been cut and removed the basement.
A HARD SELL
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the county recently has received offers on the house from interested buyers, and the commissioners are reviewing them, but the county will never recoup the amount it has paid out for what he considers an albatross.
The previous board bought the 1,891-square-foot house at a total cost of $287,000 intending to remodel it into a district court for now-retired Senior District Judge Scott McGrath.
Vogler diplomatically agreed to the purchase after first voting to proceed with bids for the remodeling of the existing court in the Allshouse Plaza at Wilmington and Mitchell roads, but he was outnumbered. His two fellow commissioners at the time reasoned the cost was too high. Snags along the way proved the cost to remodel the house was even higher.
The existing board of commissioners — Boyd, Loretta Spielvogel and Vogler — took office two years ago, and last year they advertised for bids to sell the property but received no offers. A “Notice of Public Sale” ran in the New Castle News for the 0.78-acre property and existing structures “as-is,” with no warranty guaranteeing the condition.
The county also bought a second adjoining property of 0.78 acre facing Clover Lane in August 2018 at a cost of $9,603 to accommodate parking for the court, giving the house access to Clover Lane behind it. With the realty transfer costs added in, the total purchase of both properties amounted to $302,303, according to county financial records.
While the county was trying to make the plans work with the house, they also looked at other options as they have continued to pay $2,700 in monthly rent, plus about $565 per month in utilities at the district court’s current location.
The county has been renting two spaces in the Allshouse building since 2018 when a redistricting resulted in a staff expansion and additional space was needed. The idea was to buy the house and remodel it to accommodate the court.
ARCHITECT FEES
The county, between Oct. 20, 2017, and Oct. 30, 2019, paid invoices to Franus totaling $104,478 for at least two architectural designs, and for engineering fees Franus in turn paid to MDM LLC for related stormwater issues. One of the designs involved remodeling a separate part of the Allhouse building in its existing location. Another plan was for remodeling the house into a court, according to figures from the controller’s office.
Neshannock Township Supervisor Leslie S. Bucci explained through the course of the house renovation plans, the township engineers in 2018 directed the project engineer, MDM, LLC, hired by Franus, to install 217 feet of stormwater pipe on Clover Lane to resolve any potential issues that might arise from changes to the property.
The pipe was never installed because bedrock was discovered under the ground surface, which would have meant an additional cost. The county also had to acquire easements from neighboring properties.
Bucci said that if plans were to proceed in the future, the county would still have to install storm sewer pipe if any changes would be made to the outside, including parking. She said the township paid to extend the pipe on Clover Lane to help the situation should the storm pipe be put in.
“It’s a mess,” Boyd said of the house purchase. Calling it a plan that was not thought through, he said, “We’re taking a bath on it.”
The stormwater pipe issue was one reason the project came to a halt. Another reason was because there was never an agreement on the layout of the court, which did not meet with McGrath’s approval when he was in office.
(Saturday: Judges Scott McGrath and Rick Russo offer input as to why the house won’t work for a district court).
