A Shenango Township man is wanted in connection with a reported burglary at a township business.
Shenango police on Friday charged Mathew James Lynch, 39, of Old Butler Road, for the break-in at Slippery Rock Roofing, where he is an employee. The company is located next to Lynch's home.
The building owner reviewed his security tapes and saw Lynch kicking the door open on the side of the business and damaging the frame around 12:15 a.m. June 28, according to a criminal complaint.
Lynch got the company keys to a 2018 Ford F550 truck and got into the driver's side, and a woman also got into the vehicle, police said.
As Lynch backed up, the truck hit another truck, damaging its mirror, police reported.
He drove out of the parking lot, and 10 minute later returned the truck and keys. He told police that he used the truck to jump the battery in his own vehicle, the report said.
Lynch is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
