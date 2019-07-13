Mahoning Township supervisors discussed an emergency permit granted from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to work on private property to fix damage from recent storms.
The debris near the railroad track has been an issue for a while, but has only become worse from the influx of storms the area has received in recent weeks, according to Vito Yeropoli, township supervisor.
"Over the course of the years and debris build up, it gave the (storm) water route a different way, so we had to go in and get a permit in order to go and dig," Yeropoli said.
"We had so many inches of rain in a matter of so many minutes ... it's an abnormal amount of water," the longtime supervisor said. "There's no place for the water to go. Retention ponds are full. Quarries here are full."
The digging along the railroad was completed by Yeropoli and Township Supervisor Gary Pezzuolo, who together donated the equipment and their time making the work free for the township.
Flooding has also been issue in the township. Firefighters from surrounding areas like Union and Neshannock aided in pumping water from private property into the Mahoning River after residents asked for help due to five to six feet of water in their basements, according to Yeropoli.
"We had our fire department down there (Edinburgh) for three days," said Yeropoli. "We resolved it (flooding) as quick as we could."
The township also needed police officers stationed around the clock on state Route 551 while hoses crossed the road to drain into the river, according to Yeropoli.
The township was recently awarded $10,000 from the Lawrence County commissioners to put a bigger drainage pipe on River Road.
River Road, Hillsville Road and Ambrosia Road will also be paved starting next week or the next in order to combat future flooding.
The work will cost a total of $15,000, so the township will pay the remaining $5,000 for completion of the repairs, according to Yeropoli.
"For something that's township property, we have the right to go there and do whatever we can to try alleviate the problem," Yeropoli said. "We were just happy that we were able to get on that person's property with permission."
The supervisors meet every second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Mahoning Township Municipal Building.
