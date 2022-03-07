+2 Oneness making delayed return to Cathedral Its name wound up exhibiting an unexpected irony.

The Oneness event scheduled for April 10 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral will feature Lawrence County natives Sean Kanan and Shawn Anderson Jr. as master of ceremonies and guest speaker, respectively.

SEAN KANAN

The son of Dale and Michele Perelman, Kanan won the 2021 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series of the Amazon Prime streaming series, “Studio City.” Previously, he received four nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor for Outstanding Writing Team, and won the Indie Series Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his portrayal of Sam Stephens, a.k.a. Dr. Pierce Hartley.

Last year, he appeared on the big screen with Bruce Willis in “Killing Field” and “The Fortress.”

Kanan also is known for his appearances as Mike Barnes in “The Karate Kid III,” A.J. Quartermaine on “General Hospital” and Deacon Sharpe on both “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

He has authored three books, “Way of the COBRA,” “The Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan” and “Success Factor X.”

Sean and his wife, Michele, split time between Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

SHAWN ANDERSON JR.

Anderson is a former New Castle High basketball star and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where he also starred on the hardwood, becoming the first Navy player to amass 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 300 career assists.

At New Castle, he led the Red Hurricane to back-to-back WPIAL championships and a 57-2 record his junior and senior seasons. He finished his high school career with 1,496 points.

A son of Angelique and Shawn Anderson Sr., he graduated from the Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics and a 3.85 grade point average. While there, he was not only assigned various peer leadership roles, but he also volunteered to work with inner-city youth.

His wife, Allison, is also a graduate of the Naval Academy.