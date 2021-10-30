The Elvis Presley legacy lives on through his many impersonators.
“One Night With You, a Tribute to Elvis,” will feature impersonator and entertainer Walt Sanders and the Cadillac Band, Nov. 13 at Gallo’s Italian Villa at 2420 Wilmington Road.
The event, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans Agent Orange Project, plans to use the proceeds of the event to purchase survival coats for homeless veterans in Lawrence County, according to organization member Hugh Coryea. A survival coat is a cargo coat that can be turned into a sleeping bag at night, he explained.
Coryea estimated that about 150 homeless veterans pass through New Castle in a given year, according to information he gleaned from the New Castle Fire Department.
The Elvis event will feature a buffet dinner from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the Elvis show from 8 to 10 p.m.
The cost for tickets is $40 per person and there will be a cash bar.
More information about the event is available by contacting Coryea at (724) 651-6747.
Additional information about the performer is available online at onenightwithyou.net.
