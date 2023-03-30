The Elm Street Community program is postponing its egg hunt scheduled for Saturday.
Prompted by inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday, organizers rescheduled the event for 5 to 7 p.m. April 4 at the Farrell Playground, 400 McClain Ave.
The event will feature food, crafts and entertainment for the kids and include age groups from 2 years old up to age 13 and up.
The event is sponsored with funds from the Elm Street Community, DON and WesBanco.
