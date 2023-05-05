The Elm Street Community program needs volunteers to help with a cleanup and beautification project from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Lower East Side.
Work involves prepping the garden for planting, picking up litter and sidewalk sweeping.
Lunch will be served.
Supplies, equipment and services will be provided by WesBanco, DON Services and Elm Street Community, garden manager Kenny Rice said.
Volunteers should meet at Bible Way Church at 125 N. Crawford Ave. to check in and receive assignments.
For more information, reach out to Tri-County CleanWays at tccleanways@comcast.net or (724) 658-6925.
The project is a partnership with Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department, Bible Way Church of God in Christ, City of New Castle, DON Services, Lawrence County Conservation District, Tri-County CleanWays and Lower East Side Community Garden.
