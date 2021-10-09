It’s official: Cara Atkinson is a Woman of Courage.
Atkinson, a cancer survivor, is the founder of the Ellwood City-based Club Hope Foundation, which aims to provide encouragement, services and hope to patients and families affected by a cancer diagnosis.
On Friday, she was one of four women to receive the Woman of Courage Award from The Pink Pamper of Pittsburgh at its annual fundraiser, the Bubble Ball. An online voting campaign had been conducted last month by the Pink Pamper to pick a single award winner, but at Friday night’s event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Cranberry Township, each finalist was selected to receive the award.
“I did find out this morning that I had hundreds of votes, and I’m so thankful for every one received,” Atkinson said Saturday.
Like Club Hope Foundation, The Pink Pamper looks to improve the lives and well-being of women impacted by the devastating and life-altering effects of a cancer diagnosis. On its website, the organization notes that “To meet our growing and evolving needs, we must increase our capacity in order to provide wigs, food, transportation, money for co-pays and any other financial support our patients may request.”
Atkinson and Club Hope now appear to figure in that effort.
“I’m actually going to be networking next week with the foundation who put on the ball, The Pink Pamper, to figure out how we can work together to service patients in the Allegheny County area,” Atkinson said. “We both agree that there’s no point in re-inventing the wheel. If we provide something, they want to refer to us and if they provide something, we want to refer somebody to them.”
Atkinson attended Friday’s event with her husband, John, and sons, Jace and Cooper. No doubt they were all thrilled for her, but perhaps no one was more excited to see her take home the award than breast cancer survivor Tammie Dilla of Aliquippa.
Dilla, who had received help in the form of food, gas and encouragement from Club Hope during her battle, wrote the nomination letter that had earned Atkinson a seat with the finalists.
“How big can you make the word ‘scream’?,” Dilla said of the moment she learned of Atkinson’s award. “I am so happy for her. It’s a good thing I wasn’t there because I would have made a scene. She would have been embarrassed.
“In my mind, she was already the winner. She’s recognizing everybody, but I’m not. I’m recognizing her. And Ellwood City is going to recognize her.”
As for her nomination letter, “I didn’t write anything phenomenal. I just wrote the truth on paper and sent it in,” Dilla said.
Dilla noted the family photos that Atkinson had posted on Facebook from their night the ball, and said they, too, speak to the Club Hope founder’s heart.
“That’s the kind of person she is,” Dilla said. “Many women might have looked at that as a night out alone; who wants to take my kids? She took her kids.”
