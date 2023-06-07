The Ellwood City zoning hearing board unanimously denied a variance request for a massage parlor in the borough.
The request by Li Wenhuawas for the parlor at 425 Spring Ave. was denied during a Tuesday hearing.
The main reasons for the rejection, according to board Solicitor Gene Dimeo, were ordinance violations. He said the area at 425 Spring Ave. is zoned pedestrian-dominant use, with the property within 1,000 feet of a dwelling, and it would be considered an adult entertainment establishment under the borough municipal code. In that case, Wenhua would have needed to file for a permit beforehand.
“The location is a problem, that you’ve chosen,” Dimeo said.
Residents showed up at the hearing to voice opposition to the proposed parlor.
The Rev. Todd Custer, the pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church, said the parlor would have been less than a block away from his church at 325 Spring Ave., as well as the independently-operated Parents Preschool in the same building as the church.
He claimed massage parlors bring in shady people and didn’t want to see them interact with residents, especially young children.
“I do not believe this is the kind of business we want in our community,” Custer said. “We don’t need these things in this town.”
James LeCerf said his children live in one of the apartments located at 425 Spring Ave., stating his concern for their safety and the other children who live in the building.
Angela Valvano said the neighborhood has worked hard to maintain its corner of Ellwood City, and is vehemently opposed to the parlor.
“This is not the foot traffic that we want,” Valvano said.
Valvano also said there have been massage parlors in more than 30 locations in Pennsylvania since 2018 raided by police for reported prostitution.
Wenhua filed for the Spring Avenue location because of cheaper rent than downtown Ellwood City and chose not to go to nearby Beaver Falls because the empty buildings in that city needed renovation work.
