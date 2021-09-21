FROM STAFF REPORTS
State police are seeking two Ellwood City women who are accused of entering a man’s garage and hitting him with a rock.
They have charged Katelyn Weller, 26, and Lindsey Weller, 25, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 1900 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Wayne Township.
According to a police report, a 27-year-old man reported the two women entered his garage and hit him over the head with the rock, then they continued assaulting him and they damaged the inside of the structure.
According to State Police Cpl. Randy Guy of New Castle, the two women then left the area and went to their home in Beaver County. When state troopers in Beaver County went to arrest them, they resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, resulting in their arrests there and additional charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest in Beaver County. They were arraigned in Beaver County by District Judge Dale F. Nicholson, who committed them to the Beaver County jail on $25,000 bonds each. They have since been freed on bail.
In connection with the Wayne Township incident, each is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.