Bud Kerr helped make Denise Morgan’s 49th birthday special.
Driving a restored green 1938 Chevrolet Master, Kerr on Sunday joined the owners of 20-plus antique vehicles for a spontaneous trip through Ewing Park in Ellwood City, where family and friends were celebrating Denise’s birthday. Denise, who has special needs, loves older cars.
“She was so excited,” Erica Fair, Denise’s caretaker, said Monday. “She was ecstatic and got a little over-excited. She talked about it all last night.”
“It was wonderful,” added Rosemary Morgan, who is Denise’s mother. “Everybody was thrilled. We were clapping and waving. It was great.”
The gesture made Bud feel good, too.
“I thought it was a good cause,” said the retired trucker from Fombell, whose wife, Kathy, joined him during the drivers’ three laps around the park. “The object was to help somebody have a better day.”
Erica came up with the idea as part of a car-themed party for Denise.
Growing up, Denise preferred Hot Wheels to dolls and continues to collect Mattel scale model cars. She even received some as gifts on Sunday.
Rosemary has tried to take her daughter to car shows, but the loud noise “kind of scares here,” Erica said.
“She always has a party at Ewing Park and we always talked about getting cars to come through,” Erica said.
The 38-year-old Ellwood City woman reached out to Ryan McCandless, executive director for the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce. McCandless made a post on the chamber’s Facebook page looking for car owners to participate in the parade.
“We were hoping for five or six,” Erica said.
“It was a generic post,” McCandless added.
“We asked the community to get involved if they could. It ended up being a lot more than we thought,” he added.
Beaver Falls photographer Roscoe Moore documented the event.
“The people who came together were amazing,” Moore said.
“It was gorgeous. She loves antique cars for one and had a birthday cake of an antique car. The license plate had her name on it,” he added.
Moore credited his good friends Tom Thompson and Bill Magill for organizing vehicle owners.
“She was excited,” said Rosemary, whose daughter goes to Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care.
LCARC is a nonprofit in New Castle that provides community and residential services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism.
