An Ellwood City woman has been sentenced for perjuring herself in federal court.
Kacie Zito, 33, received a term of 10 months followed by three years supervised release after the court found that she violated her probation by committing perjury at a federal trial, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.
Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence.
According to information presented to the court, on June 12, 2019, at the trial of Taurean Potter, Zito committed perjury when she denied that Potter provided her cocaine that she later sold. Despite Zito’s false testimony, the jury convicted Potter and he is awaiting sentencing.
Prior to imposing sentence, Schwab stated that in his nearly 20 years as a judge, he had never seen anyone lie so blatantly
as Zito.
Assistant United States Attorneys Brendan T. Conway and Yvonne Saadi prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
United States Attorney Brady commended the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for its assistance in Zito’s probation violation hearing.
