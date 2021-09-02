A Lawrence County woman surrendered Thursday morning on charges relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Julia Jeanette Sizer of Ellwood City was wanted on a warrant issued by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. She is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Sizer was scheduled to appear by video conference at 5 p.m. Thursday before Chief Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
