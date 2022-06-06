The Ellwood City Wolves Club had its annual scholarship dinner May 26 at the Connoquenessing Country Club.
Wolves Club Den II members gathered to celebrate the awarding of $15,935 in scholarships to six members of the Class of 2022 at Lincoln and Riverside high schools and two current college students to help fund their higher education.
“Higher education puts students on the path to many different careers. That commitment to higher learning will make them more competitive in the job market. We are honored to aid them so they can follow their dreams to achieve a successful future,” commented Wolves Club president Mike DeOtto.
Wolves Club director Denny Boariu was the master of ceremonies for the evening and gave an overview of the scholarship committee’s goals and commitment for this year’s scholarships awards. He mentioned that there are a total of 11 Wolves Cub Dens and, over the years, nine million dollars in scholarships have been awarded.
Boariu also talked about several upcoming events including the July 2-4 festival, the Oktoberfest and the upcoming Wolves Club Den ll 75th anniversary in 2023.
Scholarships presented to Lincoln High students include:
•A $5,000 scholarship awarded to Mark Van Horn, son of Randy Van Horn and Renee Pitrelli of Ellwood City. He plans to attend Grove City College and major in electrical engineering.
•A $1,200 scholarship funded by Dennis Gottusso, a 1978 Wolves Club scholarship recipient, given to Tyunna Jordan. She the daughter of Natasha Hall of Ellwood City. She will attend Robert Morris University and major in business management.
•A $1,000 scholarship presented to Emma Wise in memory of Sam Teolis, a long-time Wolves Club member. She is the daughter of Gina and Ray Wise of Ellwood City. She plans to attend Penn State University and major in general studies.
Jordan Halstead, a student at the Community College of Beaver County, was awarded a $750 scholarship. She is majoring in nursing.
A $785 scholarship was given to Scarlett Hazen, a student at Butler County Community College.
Lincoln teacher and school counselor April Thellman presented the awards to the Lincoln seniors and development associate/assistant to CCBC president, Leanne Condro, presented the CCBC award.
For their contributions to the scholarship and grant program, a special note of appreciation was expressed on behalf of the Wolves Club by master of ceremonies Boariu to Gottuso and to the Teolis and Agostinelli families.
Members of the club’s scholarship committee are Nick Mancini, chairman, Frank Aloi, John DiBuono, Chris Cioffi, Hank Glogowski and Herman Petti Jr., coordinator. The Rev. Todd Custer, pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church, gave the invocation and benediction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.