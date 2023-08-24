Ellwood City is willing to enter into a long-term lease with the borough's school district over a proposed new softball field.
Borough Solicitor Ed Leymarie Jr. on Monday said borough council will gladly meet with the school district over the field. The Ellwood City Area School District is preparing a capital campaign to not only renovate the existing school baseball field at Ewing Park, but construct a new softball field on 2.8 acres of district property on Beatty Street, Wood Street and Adams Avenue. The land was formerly the Ewing Park Elementary School.
That latter decision has been widely unpopular among residents who live near that property, citing concerns over safety and traffic in the residential area. Around 25 residents spoke in opposition to the new field proposal during the school board’s Aug. 10 meeting. Leymarie said the borough has received numerous calls about the proposal.
The Ellwood City Wolverines softball team plays its home games at R.C. Stiefel Park, which is also owned by the borough, but has outdated dugouts and press box. Issues are also present with the field.
Leymarie, during Monday’s borough council meeting, said borough officials are willing to negotiate with district officials about a long-term lease for the field at Stiefel Park, or any other existing fields, for the district to consider using the campaign funding to make renovations to an existing field instead.
“We’re here to talk to the school board. We’ll gladly meet with them,” Leymarie said.
Patty Clout, who lives on Wood Street, told council that while she feels the softball team deserves a nice field to play on, the proposed location for the new field is not safe for residents, and should be placed in a more ideal location. She also wonders if the borough’s zoning hearing board could deny the school’s permits for the project when the permits come up.
“I just think it’s a major safety concern,” Clout said.
Zach Powell, who lives on Beatty Street, said in addition to safety, the softball field will cause already narrow roadways to be congested with traffic. He also has concerns about emergency vehicles not being able to get through and said the field and subsequent parking for games and practices will disrupt the flow of traffic near the park.
“I hope council can coordinate with the school board before they come to you (with permits),” Powell said. “They won’t come to you. Their mind is already made up.”
District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said he's open to a discussion with the borough.
"I will not speak on behalf of the board on this issue because we weren't in attendance at the meeting and I do not know the particulars of this discussion," Shipley said. "Any meeting with the borough would also include members of the school board. I await their invitation.”
