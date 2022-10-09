Representatives from ELLWOOD visited with students throughout Lawrence County to celebrate Manufacturing Week as a lead-up to Friday's National Manufacturing Day.
ELLWOOD joined with the Lawrence County School to Work to coordinate the effort of reaching each high school in the county over the four-day period.
Manufacturing Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday in October and is the manufacturing industry’s biggest opportunity to educate students, inspire the next generation of creators and promote the many career opportunities available in manufacturing.
ELLWOOD expanded the idea to an entire week, starting Tuesday through Friday taking the chance to visit with every high school in Lawrence County as well as Beaver County’s Riverside High School to present to students about the company and the great careers available right in their community.
“This was an incredible week getting to talk with many of our area’s students and have the opportunity to showcase who we are at ELLWOOD and educate them about the opportunities we have right here in Lawrence County,” said Quyrus Epps, ELLWOOD's director of team member relations with ELLWOOD. “We want to thank the Lawrence County School to Work as well as all the area high schools for working with us on this great initiative. It was exciting to hear from many of the students who seemed to have a genuine interest in learning more about manufacturing.”
ELWOOD has five locations in the Lawrence County area and is the area’s largest manufacturer and manufacturing employer. The 30-minute presentations highlighted the company’s many divisions, ELLWOOD’s team members and the impact ELLWOOD steel has throughout the country and around the world. Area students learned of the many industries that rely on ELLWOOD every day such as power generation, aerospace, mining, defense and more.
