The Lawrence County coroner ruled an October death in Ellwood City as accidental.
Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson also said since the Oct. 25 accident happened on private property, he is not at liberty to give out the man's name.
The worker was cutting a tree in the 400 block of Division Avenue when a tree branch fell loose and hit the ladder underneath him.
This caused the worker to dangle from a rope around 30 feet, where he remained for around 20 minutes before emergency personnel were able to rescue him. At the same time, he suffered a cardiac arrest.
He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle where he was pronounced deceased in the emergency room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.