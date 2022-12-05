The Ellwood City Area School District is creating a Hall of Fame to honor achievements of Lincoln Junior-Senior High School alumni.
This hall will honor athletics and academics separated into two categories — athletes and distinguished alumni. The inaugural class will be honored at halftime of the Dec. 9 home boys basketball, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
“There are many worthy individuals who have been great representatives of our school,” said committee president Tom Natale. “The hall of fame is a perfect way to recognize them and thank these alumni.”
Athletics inductees are Dan Aloi (1987), Dale Brown (1953), David Costa (1996), Charles Landolfi (1965), Tom MacMurdo (1926), Annie Malkowiak (1989), Taylor Petrak (2017), Damon Thompson (1990), Wayne Thornhill (1968) and Jake Walker (2006)
Distinguished alumni inductees include Doneen Aloi-McDowell (1989), Bishop Edward Burns (1975), Susan Fox (1984), Dr. Jeffery Hangst (1975), Donnie Iris (1961), Dr. Nicholas Neupauer (1985), Steve Peffer (1991), Sandra Sulia-Mcanallen (1968), Tonya Sulia-Goodman (1990) and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Todd (1975).
The inductees can be viewed online at https://site.rocketalumnisolutions.com/home/895 or on touchscreens in Lincoln in the Big Gym hallway and guidance hallway.
New members will be inducted annually and will come from public nominations. Nominees must have graduated at least five years ago.
Athletic
•Dan Aloi scored 1,937 career points for Lincoln’s basketball team. He was an all-star, MVP and had his numbers — 40 and 41, retired.
•Dale Brown played football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He played football and baseball on scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh.
•David Costa was a football team MVP and played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin then professionally with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and in Europe and the Canada.
•Charles “Chuck” Landolfi was the first athlete to have his number retired in football and holds many school rushing records. He helped Notre Dame to the 1966 national championship.
•Tom MacMurdo was a star fullback for the football team and team captain and won WPIAL gold in track and field.
•Annie Malkowiak is the school-record holder for most basketball points in a game (59) and single season scoring record (773). She is first Lincoln athlete to score 2,000 points.
•Taylor Petrak was an independent swimmer while attending Lincoln, continuing at Ohio State and qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics trials. She has numerous WPIAL and PIAA swimming awards, including 2015 PIAA 50-yard freestyle state champion and 2017 PIAA 50 and 100 free state champion.
•Damon Thompson was a four-year starter at running back.
•Wayne Thornhill had his number 84 retired for the football team and was a Big “33” all-star 1969
•Jake Walker was a four-year athlete in both cross country and track, winning the 2006 state outdoor 3,200 meter title and 2005 indoor 3,000 meter title. He also had the 10th fastest time in the nation in 2006 in the 3,000-meter at the 2006 Penn Relays and fourth place in the 2005 PIAA cross country championships.
Distinguished alumni
•Doneen Aloi McDowell was recently appointed the manufacturing executive director of EV acceleration at General Motors. In 2019, she was awarded the Women of Steel Manufacturing Leader Award by the Steel Market Development Institute at the North American Auto Show, and in 2015, was recognized as one of the 100 leading women in the North America Auto Industry in Automotive News.
•Bishop Edward Burns has served as the bishop for the Diocese of Dallas since 2017. Previously, he served as bishop of the Diocese of Juneau from 2009 to 2017.
•Susan Fox is the senior vice president and head of US government relations for The Walt Disney Company in Washington D.C.
•Dr. Jeffrey Hangst is an experimental particle physicist at Aarhus University in Denmark, and is the founder and spokesperson of the ALPHA collaboration at the Antiproton Decelerator (AD) at CERN, Geneva.
•Donnie Iris, born Dominic Ierace, is an American rock musician known for his songs “Ah, Leah!” and “Love is like a Rock,” and was a member of the pop group The Jaggerz, and toured with Wild Cherry, making the song “Play That Funky Music.”
•Dr. Nicholas C. Neupauer has been the current, and longest-serving, president of the Butler County Community College since August 2007.
•Steve Peffer is the musical director and keyboard player for Alabama its lead singer Randy Owen’s solo dates.
•Tonya Sulia-Goodman has been a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice for 15 years, serving as the chief of the Violent Crime and Narcotics Section in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of PA.
•Sandra Sulia-Mcanallen is the senior vice president of clinical affairs and quality performance for the UPMC Insurance Services Division.
•Chief Justice Debra Todd became the first woman Pennsylvania Supreme Court chief justice on Oct. 1. She joined the state Supreme Court in 2007 and was on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.