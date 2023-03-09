Ellwood City police are cracking down on speeding.
Borough Mayor Anthony Court said said the department has been getting an increase in calls with reports of drivers speeding through the borough, specifically in the Ewing Park and Line Avenue areas.
Court said police will be more proactive when it comes to looking for speeders.
“It won’t be tolerated. There’s going to be a crackdown as ordered by the mayor’s office,” Court said.
