The Ellwood City Area School Board on Thursday hired a Pittsburgh company to explore a possible paving project around Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.
Artuso Construction Engineering Consultants will be paid $8,347.
Artuso will do geotechnical work in three phrases, which will include a subsurface investigation that includes drilling 13 test borings on the site and making recommendations for future work.
In other news, the board:
•Approved a Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV itinerant occupational therapist for North Side Primary School for 2023-24 at $7,656.
•Approved an English as a second language instruction program through the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit for $105 per hour.
•Approved mentor teachers Heidi Feltrop, Matthew Skoczylas and Cindy Friello.
•Hired David Libert as a full-time custodian.
•Accepted a resignation from instructional aide Hannah Aikins.
•Learned the Lincoln High School Blue Band’s annual pie festival will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Helling Stadium. Band and fall varsity athletes will be recognized.
Tickets are $5 and include a slice of Amish fried pie and bottle of water. Tickets can be purchased from band members or at the gate.
