Mayor Anthony Court will be the guest speaker at a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the 76th anniversary of the Allied Victory in Europe (VE Day). The event will be at 10 a.m. May 8 at the World War II monument in front of the Ellwood City Municipal Building.
After Court’s address, the wreath laying will be done by the Ellwood City American Legion J. Wilbur Randolph Post 157 followed by a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps" by the Beaver-Lawrence County Veterans Honor Guard.
The ceremony is open to the public.
