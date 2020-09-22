Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School will celebrate its 64th annual Homecoming on Friday, with pandemic-influenced adjustments to the traditional ceremonies.
The Homecoming football game will kick off at 7 p.m. when the Wolverines face Beaver Falls at Helling Stadium.
A Homecoming king will be crowned at a ceremony to take place at 4 p.m. Friday at the stadium. It will be livestreamed on the Ellwood City cheerleaders’ Facebook page.
The Homecoming queens’ court will be introduced during pre-game ceremonies slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Instead of crowning the queen at halftime, she will be crowned immediately after pre-game introductions. Interested viewers can tune in to the Ellwood City Wolverines YouTube channel, as the ceremony will be livestreamed.
There will be no Homecoming dance.
The 2020 queen’s court will consist of Danielle McCowin, Reina Pawlak, Madi Hervatine, Chloe Sturgeon, Makena Hall, Olivia Battaglia, Sarah Boots, Elysia Morris and Maiwenn Ribeil.
The king’s court will include Sammy DiCaprio, Devin Allen, Ryan Gibbons, Jack Brown, Geoffrey Bokor, RJ Murray, Max Kuffer and Nico DeCaria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.