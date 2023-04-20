Ellwood City is requesting an additional $2.5 million in state funding for a new pump station project.
Borough council approved a motion during its meeting Monday to request the additional funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
The borough last October received $6 million in PENNVEST funding for the construction of a new pump station on Wampum Avenue with a sewer grinder to add approximately 2,300 feet of 18-inch gravity sewer line to the new pump station. The funding would also add an additional 5,200 feet of 18-inch force main at the borough’s existing primary lift station and a screening unit replacement for the primary lift station.
In other borough news, the board rejected all bids and will readvertise the Stiefel Park hockey rink resurfacing project.
An ordinance was adopted that establishes one-way traffic on Glen Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street westbound. This is for the new Sheetz store.
A new bid was accepted for the lining of the 6th Street and Lawrence Avenue sanitary sewer.
The new bid, from Harmony-based Insight Pipe Contracting, was $73,934. The previous bid, from the same company, was $63,109.90. The amount will be paid from the borough sewage collection reserve fund instead of the general fund.
Council agreed to advertise for a new part-time public works employee following a resignation, and to approve an agreement with the Beaver County YMCA to run the summer playground program at a cost of $4,000 plus $1,000 for additional staff if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.