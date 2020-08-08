Ellwood teen makes big save of senior citizen

Evan Barton had just turned onto Woodside Avenue in Ellwood City when the bright red Pontiac Fiero in front of him caught his eye.
"They haven't made the Fiero in a long time," Barton said, "but this one looked like it was in pretty good shape. I could see an older lady inside of it and I noticed she was driving really slowly."
He also noticed the car was on fire.
"At first I just smelled smoke," he said. "Then I got closer to it and I could see that the smoke was getting really thick, so I called 911. Within a few seconds, it was going up even more. But the lady wasn't pulling over. She seemed to be pretty oblivious to it.
"I put my phone down and started screaming at her to get out of the car but got no response," Barton added. "I finally got her to stop the car and I pounded on the window. She still made no move to get out, so I just ripped the door open. I could tell she didn't have much balance, so I grabbed her and pulled her out. By then another guy had stopped and we picked her up and took her 100 yards away from the car."
In actuality, the Fiero has not been made since 1988 and the one being driven by 80-year-old Mary Ann Elchison of Ellport seemed to be in excellent condition, according to Barton.
Barton said that Elchison didn't seem as worried about her car as she was with her purse, which was inside.
"She kept telling me, 'please, I need my purse, get my purse,' " he said. "In the Fiero, the engine was in the back and so was the gas tank. "I told her, 'there's nothing in your purse that's worth your life.' "
Barton said by then anther passer-by had stopped and the two got Elchison onto the ground.
"I asked where she was headed and she said Ellport, my daughter lives there," he said. "She was bleeding from the mouth from a paper towel and no one had treated her yet so I got the feeling that paper towel was there from before. She told me she had just gotten the car out of storage and decided to take it for a drive.
"Right away I thought of my grandpa (Dave Smith) who had Alzheimer's and died two years ago. I would hope someone would have helped him if he needed it."
Attempts to reach Elchison were unsuccessful.
Only 18, Barton is already a mover and shaker. He just graduated from Lincoln High in Ellwood City this summer and has been attending classes at the Community College of Beaver County since last year with plans of becoming a pilot. He already has his private license.
Barton said he is no hero, even though he was presented with a proclamation by Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court, along with Councilman Caleb Cragle and President George Celli.
"Barton's quick and courageous actions prevented this situation from becoming even more serious," Court said.
"I was just there at the right time," Barton said. "I'd like to think if I wasn't there, someone else would have helped her."
