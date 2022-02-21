Students at Ellwood City’s North Side Primary School are celebrating being together.
The school has chosen to celebrate 2-22-22, which only comes once in a century.
Principal Dan Parson said that classrooms will develop fun ideas for twinning and credited Debbie Wiech, school counselor for grades K-2, as the one who has developed the event and is now organizing it with staff. The slogan for the day is “2 can do this 2gether.”
“This is a day where we celebrate numbers,” Parson said. “We celebrate the fact that we are in school, the fact that we are together.”
Weich said this day will happen only once in their lifetime. She added that being in and out of school has taken a toll on students.
“It has taken a toll on all,” Weich said. “Through all of this chaos and sometimes confusion, (Principal Dan) Parson’s message to students, staff, parents and the Ellwood City community has been that ‘we are in this together.’ We are in this together, so we have been given the opportunity to celebrate together.”
Parson will read two books aloud on the public address speaker — “Together” by Emma Dodd and “Toucan Can Do It” by Alix and Ryan Ciovacco.
Other 2getherness events planned include grade levels picking a partnering classroom where the students and teachers will dress alike, for instance wearing matching shirts or dyed hair.
“Teachers and students are very excited to promote the idea of 2getherness on 2-22-22 since that has been the only way we have succeeded and thrived at North Side over the last couple of years,” Parson said. “That success will compel us toward student success moving forward.”
