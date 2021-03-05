Students in the Elwood City Area School District are going back to school.
The district announced this week it was returning to full, in-person learning beginning Monday morning almost a full year since Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 school shutdown last March. There will not be a one-hour delay, and the late bells at Lincoln High School and Hartman Intermediate will be at 7:45 a.m.
North Side Primary and Perry Lower Intermediate schools late bell is 8:55 a.m. Bus stops will resume on a normal schedule, which means one hour earlier than they have been.
