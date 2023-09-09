The 22nd annual Ellwood City Storytelling Festival will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in Ewing Park.
The free event will feature four professional storytellers telling their stories to children in fun and creative ways.
Three returning storytellers will be Starla the Storyteller, Mike Perry and Tim Hartman.
Starla, whose real name is Misty Mator and who grew up in Ellwood City, is a storyteller performer for the Pittsburgh region. She dresses up as a gypsy character to tell stories that teach history, culture, creativity and moral values.
Perry, who has been a storyteller for over 25 years, has been a longtime performer at the festival, serving as the emcee. He tells original stories and folktales with interactive elements and props.
Hartman is also a veteran of the festival and is a Tony-nominated actor, singer, writer, cartoonist and storyteller who has performed on Broadway. Hartman blends his talent for storytelling and stand-up comedy to tell stories with different themes and narrative elements.
The fourth storyteller, Janel Behm, is new and features stories that teach about ancient cultures and history, which are rooted in the human experience.
There will also be a duet singing group, Sandi and Jerry Rectenwald, who will be singing children’s and Christian-themed songs and telling their stories through them. The pair have performed across the region and on TV and radio.
The festival will feature horse and carriage rides, trolley rides, a balloon artist, a face painter and costumed characters and troubadours roaming throughout the park. Ice cream, snacks and water can be purchased from vendors.
New this year will be a book fair by authors from the Society of Book Writers & Illustrators, with the books able to be purchased and signed by the authors.
The festival is hosted by the Ellwood City Area Public Library and Ellwood City Community Enrichment, while it is sponsored by the May Emma Hoyt Foundation and the Caroline Knox Memorial Fund.
