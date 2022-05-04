ELLWOOD Specialty Steel, located in New Castle on Honeybee Lane, has received of an Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structural Steel (IDEAS2) Award.
The awards were announced by the American Institute of Steel Construction last month at the NASCC: The Steel Conference in Denver.
ELLWOOD Specialty Steel is a member of the team that earned the Merit Award in the projects “More than $200 Million” category as the group served as the primary forged steel supplier on the One Vanderbilt, New York project. Others on the team include Banker Steel Co., LLC, and NYC Constructors LLC. One Vanderbilt is a 93-story skyscraper located on one city block, adjacent to Grand Central Terminal, in the premier Manhattan business district of New York City. The skyscraper’s spire stretches 1,401 feet above ground, making it the city's fourth-tallest building.
The project was one of just nine recognized at the national conference alongside notable innovative works such as Rainier Square in Seattle; the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Co.; the International Spy Museum in Washington D.C.; and Allianz Field in St. Paul, MN, home of the Minnesota United FC.
“We are honored to be a part of the One Vanderbilt project in New York, recognized by AISC as one of the most innovative projects in the country, and proud that our team had a significant role in making this project successful,” said Judy Shaffer, ELLWOOD Specialty Steel President.
The steel provided by ELLWOOD Specialty Steel and used on the One Vanderbilt project began with the production of ingots at ELLWOOD Quality Steels in New Castle before being forged at the ELLWOOD City Forge, also in New Castle. Finally, the original order and final product were processed at ELLWOOD Specialty Steel in New Castle.
“I want to thank everyone involved and recognize that this is a great example of ELLWOOD’s vertical integration with three of our sister companies working together to provide the highest quality product,” said David Barensfeld, ELLWOOD chairman of the board. “Our talented team members demonstrated hard work, leadership, and execution in completing this incredible project for the ELLWOOD family.”
