Two Ellwood City sisters are teaming up with the Club Hope Foundation to collect blankets for cancer patients this holiday season.
Maura and Ella Grace Fauzey, 9 and 4, respectively, are collecting the blankets in honor of their “Pap,” the late Anthony Celli, who passed away April 17 from pancreatic cancer.
The blanket drive is called “Hugs for Pap.”
“We are calling it Hugs for Pap because there is no better way to honor our Pap (than) to help others,” Maura Fauzey said.
“We want to help others in their fight.”
The dropoff locations for the blankets in Ellwood City are: Venezie Sporting Goods, The Color Center, Posies By Patti, Holy Redeemer Church, Dave’s Hometown Shop-N-Save, Al’s Corner, McElwain Motors and Chevrolet, The Tee Box, The Eric Ryan Corporation and First United Methodist Church.
Blankets can be dropped off through the end of December.
The girls’ mother, Claire Fauzey, is a member of the Ellwood City Area school board.
Fauzey said her father was a near daily presence in their lives, living down the street from the family and being able to watch over and help take care of her daughters.
“He was active daily in their lives,” Fauzey said. “He was really their third parent.”
When Celli was diagnosed with cancer in February, Fauzey said the girls stepped up and returned the favor by helping their parents take care of him, such as helping to feed him and tuck him in at night.
When he passed away, Fauzey said there was a “void” in her daughters’ lives.
She said her daughters wanted to give back to other cancer patients in need, particularly those who are helped by the Club Hope Foundation, which helped take care of Celli.
Fauzey said she and her daughters brainstormed and came up with this blanket drive, feeling it would be the best way to honor Celli, who contributed much to the Elllwood City community.
Celli served Pennsylvania as a school auditor, was a member of the former Ellwood City Jay Cee’s, served on the Ellwood school board for 24 years and was a member and past president of the Ellwood City Wolves Club.
He was also a past president, secretary and parliamentarian of the National Association of the Wolves and served on the Municipal Authority for Lawrence County, the Ellwood City civil service commission.
He was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish.
“They are so excited” Fauzey said. “Maura is so proud to have her project come to life,” Fauzey said.
Club Hope was started by Cara Atkinson in Lincoln High School to help give back to cancer patients and their families.
It has since expanded to other school districts both in and outside of Lawrence County. It has also become its own non-profit foundation.
