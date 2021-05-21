The Perry Lower Intermediate School in Ellwood City received a $7,482 grant to enhance and extend the Garden at Perry Project.
The money, which comes from the Pennsylvania Ag and Youth Grant Program, will help promote student development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship.
The Garden at Perry Project started three years ago in the back portion of the school. The students have augmented this space by constructing a greenhouse and a glass building in which plants are grown that need protection from cold weather, as well as other projects to educate students on the importance of Pennsylvania’s top industry.
“It’s no secret that agriculture is long hours and a lot of hard work,” said state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), who supports the program. “Kids who are involved in agriculture learn the value of working hard, doing a quality job and knowing that the day isn’t done until the job is.”
The Pennsylvania Ag and Youth Grant Program provides direct and matching grants to help fund eligible projects, programs and equipment purchases conducted or made by organizations comprised mainly of youth. The program aims to address the looming 75,000 workforce deficit the industry is expected to face in the next decade.
“Agricultural education is far more important than just an elective curriculum,” Bernstine said. “Our daily needs such as food, clothing and medicine require agriculture. This industry is a significant portion of the commonwealth’s total direct economic output.”
