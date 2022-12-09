The Ellwood City Area School District has partnered with PAPER Education to provide 1,250 students in grades three through twelve with a 24/7 educational support system.
As part of the five-year agreement, students can look forward to high-quality tutoring whenever they need it.
“We are excited to partner with PAPER to provide our students with additional tutoring services at no cost to our families,” said Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said. “This is an excellent resource that our students can access at any time.
“It will provide high-level tutoring to our students at the click of a mouse.”
