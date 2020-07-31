BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Ellwood City Area School Board voted to recess its Friday night virtual special meeting because of technical limitations that only allowed 100 participants.
The board called the meeting in order to present and vote on the district's reopening plan and to accept public comments from a meeting held July 17 that, due to disruptions, made the opportunity for the public to comment a difficult feat.
Another meeting to present, accept comments and vote on the reopening plan has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
A link to join the meeting will be posted on the district's website.
The reopening plan, board president Renee Pitrelli said, would be available for viewing on the district's website before Tuesday's meeting.
Friday's meeting was set to begin at 6 p.m., but was not called to order until almost 7 p.m. because nearly 200 participants were attempting to join the virtual meeting.
Board members discussed various options on how to proceed before the meeting was called to order. Some members suggested ending the meeting, updating the Zoom account to allow more participants and calling the meeting to order later on that evening. Amanda Jewell, the board's solicitor, said she didn't believe that would be enough time to update the account and put in security measures.
A pandemic task force was formed to design a plan for the three opening phases — red, yellow and green — and create several learning pathways.
The district created a survey for parents to gain some insight into the effectiveness of remote learning, as well as to gauge their interest for returning in the fall.
The survey was to be completed by June 26.
